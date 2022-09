The Pakistan rupee continued to remain under pressure Tuesday and depreciated against the dollar in the interbank market following a fluctuation in the demand and supply position of the greenback in the currency market. The rupee extended its losses for the second consecutive session this week, falling by Rs1.56 against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday. Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan showed the local currency closed at Rs221.42 per dollar after depreciating 0.7 per cent.