Hungary to set up anti-corruption bodies to allay EU concerns

Hungary will set up anti-corruption watchdogs to oversee the use of European Union funds, the government said late on Monday, in a bid to allay concerns and unlock long-delayed EU cash.

Concerns in Brussels about the misuse of EU funds by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government have mounted during the latter’s 12 years in power.

The worries focus on Hungary’s public procurement system, fraud, corruption and a lack of transparency over how Budapest uses EU money.

The government said an “independent” authority to “prevent, detect and correct illegalities and irregularities” in the management of EU funds would be set up by November 21.

It will have the power to intervene in cases where other competent authorities “have not taken the necessary steps” to tackle fraud and other irregularities relating to EU funding.

The government also plans to create a new Anti-Corruption Working Group tasked with making public procurements more transparent. The body, composed of representatives of the government and other organisations, will be set up by December 1.

The decision, signed by Orban, was published in the government’s official gazette. It said the measures were in response to a decision in April by the European Commission — the EU’s executive arm — to withhold funds for Hungary if it continued to flout democratic rights.

“This means in black and white that the Orban government has retreated in the face of the Commission,” commented left-leaning Hungarian daily Nepszava. The Commission took action against Hungary to prevent EU funds being misused.

The government led by the staunchly nationalist Orban is suspected by the Commission of undercutting the rule of law and using EU money to enrich its cronies. The Commission decision holds up billions of EU funds allocated to Budapest from the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget. The EU has also earmarked 5.8 billion euros ($5.8 billion) for Hungary from its Covid recovery fund. But Budapest’s spending plan for the monies has not been signed off by Brussels due to corruption concerns.

Corruption watchdog Transparency International voiced scepticism that the new anti-graft bodies announced this week would be enough to satisfy Brussels’s concerns. “It is questionable whether any institution can be independent under the current regime,” Jozsef Peter Martin, the head of Transparency in Hungary, told AFP.

Transparency, which rates Hungary second lowest in the EU ahead of Bulgaria on its corruption index, would give its verdict on the measures once more details emerged, Martin added. The hold-up in EU payments comes at a bad time for Hungary. The economy is under increasing pressure from a weakening local currency and fast-rising inflation. Both have hit new records this year. The Hungarian central bank hiked its base rate to an 18-year-high of 11.75 percent last week in an effort to stabilise both negative trends.