Central Punjab down Sindh, Northern defeat Southern Punjab

RAWALPINDI: Qasim Akram’s Central Punjab finally opened their account in the National Twenty20 Cup 2022-23 with an 11-run win over Sindh, thanks to Shoaib Malik’s all-round performance, at Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Aamir Jamal’s exceptional performances with bat and ball – 47 not out off 17 and three for 27 – sealed a thriller for Northern as they beat Southern Punjab by five runs.

Shoaib Malik leads Central Punjab to maiden win: Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik blasted 54 not out off 33 (four fours and two sixes) to lift Central Punjab to 188 for five and then got the crucial wicket of dangerous-looking Saim Ayub in his one for 16 off two overs in Central Punjab’s 11-run triumph over Sindh. Shoaib and Irfan Khan Niazi, who scored a blazing 33 not out off 14 hitting four sixes, added 64 runs in the last 29 balls to help Central Punjab post a towering score.

Central Punjab were dealt serious blows in the first and third over as Sohail Khan accounted for openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Akhlaq, but a solid 67-run partnership between Mohammad Faizan and Tayyab Tahir rescued the side from a collapse. Faizan was instrumental in the attacking partnership with his brilliant 55 at a staggering strike rate of 229. He struck four sixes and six fours in his 24-ball knock before falling to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who also dismissed Central Punjab captain Qasim Akram. Tayyab, the top-scorer in the tournament, made 33 off 28, hitting two fours and a six. Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored in the match with an unbeaten 62, compiled at a strike rate of 168, but the lack of support from the other end allowed Central Punjab to earn their first win after four defeats. Usama Mir finished with three for 34.

Aamir Jamal’s quick-fire 47 not out, 3-27 hand Northern thrilling win: All-rounder Aamir Jamal was the star for Northern as his brilliance with bat and ball won Northern a thriller against Southern Punjab by five runs. Aamir’s swashbuckling 47 not out off 17 – studded with four sixes and five fours – lifted Northern to 187 for eight after his captain Umar Amin, who stroked a half-century, elected to bat. Northern were in a spot of bother with openers Zeeshan Malik and Hasan Nawaz dismissed in the first two overs, but a 51-run partnership for the third wicket between Nasir Nawaz (13 off 17) and Umar (52 off 42) rescued the innings and provided a platform to Mubasir Khan (34 off 18) and Aamir to go berserk in the latter half. When it came to defending the total, Aamer, later named player of the match, with the dismissals of Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj and Zeeshan Ashraf across his eight deliveries derailed Southern Punjab’s innings despite a promising beginning after Zain (81 off 46) and Mohammad Shehzad (28 off 24) added 111 runs for the first wicket. Zaman Khan, like Aamir, also took three wickets, while experienced all-rounder Sohail Tanvir took two wickets for 39.

Brief scores:

1: Central Punjab beat Sindh by 11 runs

Central Punjab 188-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Faizan 55, Shoaib Malik 54 not out, Irfan Khan Niazi 33 not out, Tayyab Tahir 33; Abrar Ahmed 2-34, Sohail Khan 2-55) vs Sindh 177-8, 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 62 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 37, Saim Ayub 35, Anwar Ali 20; Usama Mir 3-34, Mohammad Ali 2-32)

Player of the match – Shoaib Malik (Central Punjab)

2: Northern beat Southern Punjab by 5 runs

Northern 187-8, 20 overs (Umar Amin 52, Aamir Jamal 47 not out, Mubasir Khan 34; Sameen Gul 3-27, Ali Majid 2-22) vs Southern Punjab 182 all out, 19.5 overs (Zain Abbas 81, Mohammad Shehzad 28, Muhammad Imran 24; Aamir Jamal 3-27, Zaman Khan 3-38, Sohail Tanvir 2-39)

Player of the match – Aamir Jamal (Northern).