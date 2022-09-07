Pakistan polo squad in Johannesburg to play Zone E World Cup playoffs against India

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national polo team has reached Johannesburg, South Africa to play the Zone E World Cup playoffs against archrivals India. Four-goaler Raja Sami Ullah-led national team includes Hamza M Mawaz Khan (four-goaler), Ahmed Ali Tiwana (three-goaler), Raja Taimur Nadeem (three-goaler), Raja Mikayel Sami (three-goaler) and Raja Jalal Arsalan (three-goaler) while Brig (R) Badar Zaman is the team manager. Pakistan will have horse trials at the East Rand Polo Club on September 7 while practice chukkers will be played on September 8. The national polo team will play its match against India at the Inanda Polo Club on September 9, while the second match will be played at the East Rand Polo Club on September 11. Talking to media before the departure of the national polo team, Captain Samiullah said that Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) had worked very hard on the team. Raja Sami said that two players — Raja Taimur Nadeem and Ahmed Ali Tiwana — would come from England to join the team at Johannesburg. “Hopefully, it will be a good match against India and the team will try to give their best against our neighbours. We need prayers from the entire nation for our good show against the arch-rivals.”