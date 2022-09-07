IHC overturns PEMRA ban

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed live telecast of former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches on the electronic media and set aside the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) order, a private TV channel reported. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the ex-prime minister’s plea against the ban, directed Pemra on Tuesday to ensure effective enforcement of Supreme Court judgement related to the live telecast of speeches. In the verdict, the IHC chief justice said the media watchdog’s counsel failed to satisfy the court that a “blanket prohibition order could be passed under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance”. “In case the licencees fail to effectively implement the directions regarding delaying mechanism, then Pemra will be expected to proceed against such delinquent licencees in accordance with law,” read the judgement. It may be mentioned here that PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan had challenged the notification of PEMRA dated August 20, regarding a ban on live coverage of his speeches. The PTI chief had given objectionable remarks about a woman judge and police high ups. Last month, PEMRA had imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect. While addressing a protest rally in Islamabad last on August 21, Imran warned the IG and DIG of Islamabad police, saying that he would not spare them and register a case against them for “torturing” party leader Shahbaz Gill during physical remand.