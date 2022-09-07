YouTube was shut down in Pakistan during Imran Khan’s speech in Peshawar users across the country. Internet tracker Net Blocks tweeted: “Metrics confirm that YouTube is disrupted on multiple internet providers in #Pakistan as former prime minister Imran Khan live streams; the restrictions come despite the lifting of PEMRA’s ban on Khan’s speeches by the Islamabad High Court.” “NetBlocks recommends against the use of network disruptions and social media restrictions to limit political speech, given their disproportionate impact to fundamental rights including freedom of expression and freedom assembly,” the organisation said. Ahead of the former prime minister’s address, multiple users had started complaining on Twitter that the streaming website was not working for them.

YouTubeDown also emerged as a top trend on the microblogging website Twitter. In response to the reported blockage, PTI turned to Facebook and Twitter to air its chairman’s speech. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the country has “officially turned into a banana republic” after the barring of Imran Khan’s speeches on channels and YouTube. “So YouTube blocked again suddenly by this fascist imported govt and its handlers. Really sick mindsets,” tweeted former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. “Imran Khan’s speech will be heard one way or another you petty frightened political pygmies. Never thought state would use cyber warfare against its own people! Shameful.” “Pakistan Government has once again blocked YouTube just to stop people from watching Peshawar jalsa speech of the most popular Pakistani political leader Imran Khan,” alleged party focal person Azhar Mashwani.