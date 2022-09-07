Daily Times

Thursday, September 08, 2022


PTI violating sanctity of Defence Day through anti-army agenda: Marriyum

APP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that those spitting in the sky were now violating the sanctity of Defense Day with their failed and anti-army agenda. Using her twitter handle in reaction to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s tweet, she said that Jawans were proud of their leadership. Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said that the Army Jawans laughed at a person who has made arrangements for his own humiliation and who preferred his own interest over the interest of the country.

