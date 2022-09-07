PTI violating sanctity of Defence Day through anti-army agenda: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that those spitting in the sky were now violating the sanctity of Defense Day with their failed and anti-army agenda. Using her twitter handle in reaction to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s tweet, she said that Jawans were proud of their leadership. Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said that the Army Jawans laughed at a person who has made arrangements for his own humiliation and who preferred his own interest over the interest of the country.