Citizen approaches court for registration of treason case against Imran Khan

A citizen has approached a court in Lahore for the registration of a treason case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his remarks against the army. An additional sessions judge heard the plea filed by citizen Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain in which the citizen has stated that Imran Khan issued a statement regarding the army while addressing a rally on September 4. Petitioner said that in the army everyone – from a soldier to the chief – is patriotic and Imran Khan’s statement has hurt his feelings. The petitioner requested that the court order Lahore’s Sumanabad Police Station to register a sedition case against Imran Khan. The court, after holding the hearing, directed the police station to submit a report in the next hearing on September 10.