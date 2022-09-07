Ombudsman office intervenes for release of Rs2.1m by PBFB

On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Provincial Benevolent Fund Board (PBFB) has paid educational scholarships and marriage grants to children of 51 complainants with a total value of 2.098 million rupees. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman said that the action initiated by the ombudsman office on various complaints for the redressal of public issues, the district education authority Bahawalnagar has paid Rs3,191,171 as employment dues of a late employee to his widow namely Asma Tariq.

Similarly, the Primary and Secondary Health Department paid Rs 11,15,904 to Rabia Faisal as employment arrears of her late husband, district education authority Sheikhupura gave Rs 26,37,962 as financial assistance and leave encashment to Muhammad Ashiq while security deposit of Rs 13,24,000 had been returned to Ijaz Farooq by buildings division Hafizabad after the involvement of ombudsman office, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the ombudsman office also mediated to help Ms Shaheen Zahid of Khanewal to eke out employment dues of her late husband worth Rs2,551,667 from the police department after a gap of two years. In a separate development, another widow plaintiff namely Anaran Bibi has been provided with the financial assistance of Rs1.6 million by highway division Mianwali. Meanwhile, Senior Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder paid a visit to relief camp for flood affected people established by district administration at Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Korangi district.

The adviser inspected different sections of the camp including registration counter, residential rooms, kitchen and lavatories to review the facilities being provided to the people displaced due to heavy rains and floods in Sindh. Deputy commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi briefing on the occasion informed that over 600 people including women and children belonging to Jacobabad, Kashmore, Naushehro Feroze, Moro and Mehar had been given shelter in the flood relief camp.

The flood victims were being provided 3 meals a day and basic healthcare facilities in the camp with cooperation of some charitable organisations, he informed adding that fumigation was also being carried out at the camp to check spread of mosquitoes. He further informed that that vaccination against Covid-19, Polio and EPI vaccination was also being ensured at the time of registration of victims at the camp, while hygiene practices were being practiced as well. He further said that K-Electric was asked not to carry out power load shedding at the camp at night. The senior adviser expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for displaced people and called for ensuring maximum facilitation to the victims in their hard times.