FC pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day in Kohlu

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochsitan Maiwand Rifles paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defence Day on Tuesday in Kohlu. Wing Commander Maiwand Rifles Lt Col Muqtada Hussain visited the grave of martyred Lt Jahangir Marree and laid floral wreath. Youth Forum President Masri Khan Marree was also with him on this occasion. Lt. Col. Muqtada Hussain met the family of Shaheed and paying tribute to the great sacrifice of Jahangir Marree said that the history of our beloved country Pakistan was full of sacrifices since the establishment of Pakistan till today, the descendants have made eternal sacrifices that could never be forgotten.

He said that today our brave and courageous armed forces have retaliated to the aggression of the enemy many times saying that nn that day, in spite of being outnumbered and lacking in war equipment, there was a great display of faith and bravery. Our Army and Air Forces became a leaden wall for the defense of the motherland by uprooting the enemy’s footsteps, he said.

Meanwhile, the officers of FC Maiwand Rifles reached the graves of Shaheed Justice Nawaz Marree, Martyr Mir Gul Khan Marree, Martyr Mir Changaiz Marree, Martyr Mir Alam Zeb Marree and other civilians, Levies, Police and FC martyrs and offered prayers for all martyrs. Later, he also met the families of martyrs.