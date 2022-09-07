Corps Commander Karachi visits Mazar-e-Quaid, martyrs’ graves

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and graves of the martyrs to pay homage on the Defence and Martyrs Day. The Corps Commander Karachi offered Fatiha and laid wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The Corps Commander also visited the grave of Captain Taha Murtaza Hashmi (Shaheed) and offered Fatiha and laid a wreath. Later, the Corps Commander visited residence of Naik Amjad Ali Shah Bukhari Shaheed and offered Fatiha and met with his family. Inspector General of Arms Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani on Tuesday laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada here at General Headquarters (GHQ). Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani laid wreath and offered Fateha to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan on Defence and Martyrs Day, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said.