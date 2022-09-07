PAF releases national song as tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday released a special national song as tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies on Defence Day.

The PAF Directorate General Public Relations released the national song to eulogise the sacrifices of the martyrs of the motherland, a PAF news release said.

It said the Defence Day was an everlasting story of the great sacrifices rendered by the soldiers of armed forces of Pakistan in the 1965 war while fighting for defence of the motherland.

The sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies in the defence of the country and the war against terrorism were unparalleled in history, it added. The national song released on the occasion of Defence Day was sung by Sahir Ali Baga, a well-known and famous singer of the country. In the national song, tributes have been paid to the soldiers and martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, who fought against those who looked at the country with an evil eye and did not let any harm come to the honour of the country.

The national pledge was also renewed in the song that every member of the PAF would play their full role in the defence, development and prosperity of the beloved country alongside the entire nation.

Meanwhile, the PAF also pledged a new resolve to enhance the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas of Pakistan. “PAF will not forget our brothers and sisters on this historical day and flood relief efforts will continue with a renewed zeal and vigour. During this hour of need, PAF has been utilizing maximum resources for lessening the troubles of flood affectees,” a PAF news release said.

The emergency response teams of Pakistan Air Force were working day and night to assist civil administration for swift rehabilitation of flood sufferers. “Sorties of PAF helicopter and transport fleet are being operated for transportation of relief goods and rescue missions for safe evacuation of people stranded in the flood,” it said.

During the last 24 hours, PAF teams have distributed 70 tents, 16,189 cooked food packs, 1,000 water bottles and 2,331 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 2,012 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.

PAF personnel are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sovereignty of homeland and protection of countrymen at the time of national crisis.