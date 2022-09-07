CM for prioritized rehabilitation of KP flood affected people

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed for payment of cash amount to the flood affected people for their rehabilitation and reconstruction of homes destroyed by the flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on an urgent basis. He issued instructions that under the relief fund the rehabilitation of the affected people must be given a priority. He said for the purpose of fund raising for the affectees, bank accounts should be opened in other banks as well to collect maximum funds for the flood-hit people.

Chairing the first meeting of the Flood Relief Fund Committee, the chief minister suggested that international stakeholders should also be included in the process of rehabilitation of the flood affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further directed that a final workable strategy should be prepared after a complete homework for the effective utilization of the relief funds,

The meeting was attended beside others by Technical Advisor for the Committee, Dr Sania Nishter. Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan said in another statement that September 6th, 1965 was a historical day in the record of Pakistan as on that day, our valiant armed forces made it clear to the world that we were totally capable of defending our liberty and sovereignty.

In his message on the occasion of Defense Day, the Chief Minister said our army men by rendering their lives on September 6, 1965, frustrated the nefarious designs of the enemy and made them run for their lives, he said. With the befitting response of the Pakistan Army on Sept 6, 1965, he said, Pakistan has become a stronger and impregnable state today. Being alive nation, the Chief Minister said, we could go to any extent for the security of our motherland adding that for the cause of our defense and sovereignty, we were ready to offer any sacrifice.