Ayesha Omar’s steaming hot workout strikes fans with awe

Pakistani drama and film actress Ayesha Omar’s latest workout video made her fans’ jaws drop. The ‘Bulbulay’ actress was seen stretching upside down on a hyperextension bench in an angled position. Her outfit revealed her perfect curves and made the viewers bite their fingers.

The 40-year-old said that she was letting blood flow to her brain and this exercise is really good for circulation.

She advised her fans to workout, exercise, eat clean and healthy, be grateful, watch motivational videos, listen to podcasts, read books and said that this will all help them to change and beautify their lives.

“Stretching and improvising with the hyperextention bench while letting blood flow to my brain. So good for circulation. Try this, but keep your hands locked for balance. And make sure you put some weights to weigh the bench down too. Guys. I can’t stress this enough. Get some exercise at least thrice a week, get some sun post 3pm a few times a week, eat a clean and non-processed diet, practice gratitude every day, stretch a bit, listen to some cool podcasts, watch motivational videos, mediate 10 min every day, stop judging and comparing yourself to others, read a bit every day and dream Big. Give it a month and your life will start to change. If you’re in a good place emotionally, mentally and physically, you’ll be so much happier and so will others around you, cause they’ll see the amazing human that you are and were always meant to be. Have a beautiful weekend lovers.”