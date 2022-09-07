‘Money Back Guarantee’ finally has a release date

Faisal Qureshi’s much-awaited directorial debut Money Back Guarantee (MGB) finally has a release date and we are thrilled!

After The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money Back Guarantee will feature Fawad Khan on the big screen. It will also see Wasim Akram and in a first, Shaniera Akram, making her acting debut.

Television mainstays Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Mani, Ali Safina, Adnan Jaffer and model-turned-actor Kiran Malik, among others, will also be playing pivotal roles in the upcoming star-studded entertainer.

Taking to his Instagram, Qureshi shared the first look of the flick – a poster – to announce: “Unveiling the first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie Money Back Guarantee – MBG.” He also promised that a teaser for the film would be dropping on September 9 at 10:00 am.

Makers haven’t exactly broken their silence over MGB, keeping most details well under wraps. According to Gulf News, Wasim has a small but pivotal role in the film – he plays nemesis to Fawad’s hero. A bank robbery is also part of the plot and interestingly, the female actors won’t be playing the love interest to any of the male leads.

“There are other important cameos to speak of – for instance, George Fulton, senior actor Mustafa Qureshi, and wheelchair-bound artist and activist Muniba Mazari. Mimicry artist Shafaat Ali is also part of the ensemble,” added the outlet.

In February 2020, Shaniera had uploaded a photo from behind the scenes of the film to announce she’d be making her acting debut with the Qureshi film. “A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie! My days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience. Do you think I should get a money back guarantee? What an amazing experience working with the great Faisal Qureshi, and such an awesome cast!” she captioned her Instagram post.

In July 2020, Qureshi had spoken to The Express Tribune about another project he was planning on making. In the process, he spoke about his then, halted film.

“With the ongoing pandemic plummeting pockets, the most we can do is invest in making content that can be sold and also satisfies our creative greed. Our post-production slowed down because of the pandemic but Money Back Guarantee will release eventually.”