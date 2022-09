Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after four years

The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has reached out to Leo and Camila’s reps but has not received a comment.

Leo and Camila were first linked in December 2017 when the Don’t Look Up actor was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles. That same month, the pair spent the holidays together in Colorado with Leo’s longtime pal Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 13.

Though Leo and Camila typically kept their romance low profile, the two kicked up the PDA a notch while attending Coachella together in April 2018. At the time, photos showed the actress resting her head on his lap and grabbing the back of his neck.

That November, a source told E! News that the romance between the Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood actor and Camila was “getting more serious,” adding, “They’ve been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They’ve gotten to know each other’s families and they love being together.”

Later that year, Camila addressed backlash surrounding her and Leo’s age gap, telling the Los Angeles Times in Dec. 2019, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood-and in the history of the world-where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

However, Camila and Leo did not let the criticism deter their love, attending the 2020 Oscars together. While the pair arrived separately and did not walk the red carpet together, they did sit side-by-side in the front row of the ceremony.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including the 2021 US Open and during a Jan. 2022 beach getaway in St. Barts, where Camila was spotted holding her boyfriend from behind as they played in the water.

Most recently, the duo was spotted out enjoying Fourth of July festivities at the beach in Malibu, Calif. Camila sported an all-white dress as she walked her two dogs along the beach, while the Wolf of Wall Street actor spent time with friends on the deck.