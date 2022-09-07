Shahrukh and Salman to reunite after two decades

The King Khan is set to return to the big screen next year with Dhunki, Pathan and Jawan. Following that, the actor will appear in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and the latter will be seen in Pathan. Fans have been really excited since the announcement was made that the two superstars will be coming together after 20 years. According to reports, SRK and Salman will start filming for Tiger 3 this month. A report in ETimes said, “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month.” Presently, the two stars are shooting for their respective home productions right now. The Radhe actor was recently seen shooting for his upcoming film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan and SRK is filming for Jawan in Chennai. After concluding shooting for Jawan, the Baazigar actor will travel back to Mumbai to shoot his cameo role for Tiger 3. Salman Khan starer Tiger 3 is in the last stretch of its filming schedule.