Many people lose cellphones at PTI’s Faisalabad rally.

People lost their cellphones yesterday (Sunday) while hundreds of thousands of PTI members and supporters were listening to the former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan’s speech at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

As many as 110 people, who were inside the stadium at that time, were robbed of their cellphones.

In addition, 22 motorcycles that were parked outside the city’s Iqbal Stadium, where the party’s rally took place, were also stolen.

The victims rushed to the Civil Lines police station to lodge their complaints.

On the other hand, Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan would “give the call for Islamabad” once the floods, that have ravaged the country and displaced millions.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made yet another agreement with the government for Rs608 billion. “First they robbed the treasury and now the people’s pockets,” he said.

“The floods have opened the eyes of the people of Sindh […] the floods have destroyed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) reputation. How will other countries give aid when the people of the country refuse to give money to money launderers?”

He said that the people could not bear the burden of increasing petrol and power prices, yet the government continued to raise them. “Imran Khan will give the call for Islamabad once the floods recede,” he concluded.

Rashid’s statement comes a day after the PTI chief warned the government that he had been tolerating “excesses” against his party for four months and said if he announced a march on Islamabad then the government would have nowhere to hide.