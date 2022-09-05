Twitter reacts to Arshdeep dropping catch after Pakistan win

Babar Azam and company defeated the Rohit Sharma-led team by five wickets in the high-stakes match between Pakistan and India on Sunday.

The game experienced many highs and lows. India had the lead early on, but Pakistan’s spinners quickly took over. Virat Kohli then recovered his form with a fifty, and Pakistan tried Muhammad Nawaz in the top order, which proved successful. The match’s only other promise was a lot of drama at the conclusion.

India had won both teams’ Asia Cup openers, and its supporters were expecting another triumph when their team lost to Pakistan in the decisive over.

Arshdeep Singh, an Indian left-arm bowler, missed a clear chance to change the course of the game by giving Pakistani hitter Asif Ali a new chance to bat.

Asif continued to bat, eventually hitting a six in the next over and a four afterward to lower Pakistan’s asking rate. When required to score two runs off two balls, this calmed Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed’s fears.

While many Pakistani cricket supporters thanked Arshdeep for his unintentional role in their victory, other Indian cricket fans didn’t like it at all and referred to the Indian bowler as “Khalistani.”

Arshdeep is clearly a part of the Pakistan-backed Khalistan movement. #INDvPAK https://t.co/VOvIJ4TTz9 — W. S. Khan (@WajSKhan) September 4, 2022

Pakistani kabhi bhi apne players ko match hartay howay blame ni lagatay per Indians Aaaj Ik Sikh ko khalistani keh ker pukar rhy hen #PAKvIND #arshdeepsingh #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/F16FNqxI85 — Shahbaz Ahmad (@Shahbaz487) September 5, 2022

Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match. So-called nationalists have gone after a Sikh cricketer, blaming him for the defeat and calling him Khalistani. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 4, 2022

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy. @arshdeepsinghh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022

We are 1st & foremost Indian. Hindu,Muslim,Sikh & Christians later. Sikhs are the most patriotic & nationalist community. To label @arshdeepsinghh Khalistani just because of a dropped catch is against the essence of our national psyche&spirit of sports.#IStandWithArshdeepSingh pic.twitter.com/PfJPoZPbkM — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 5, 2022