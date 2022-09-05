Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, September 05, 2022


,

Twitter reacts to Arshdeep dropping catch after Pakistan win

Web Desk

Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam and Shadab Khan dedicate victory to flood affectees

Babar Azam and company defeated the Rohit Sharma-led team by five wickets in the high-stakes match between Pakistan and India on Sunday.

The game experienced many highs and lows. India had the lead early on, but Pakistan’s spinners quickly took over. Virat Kohli then recovered his form with a fifty, and Pakistan tried Muhammad Nawaz in the top order, which proved successful. The match’s only other promise was a lot of drama at the conclusion.

India had won both teams’ Asia Cup openers, and its supporters were expecting another triumph when their team lost to Pakistan in the decisive over.

Arshdeep Singh, an Indian left-arm bowler, missed a clear chance to change the course of the game by giving Pakistani hitter Asif Ali a new chance to bat.

Asif continued to bat, eventually hitting a six in the next over and a four afterward to lower Pakistan’s asking rate. When required to score two runs off two balls, this calmed Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed’s fears.

While many Pakistani cricket supporters thanked Arshdeep for his unintentional role in their victory, other Indian cricket fans didn’t like it at all and referred to the Indian bowler as “Khalistani.”

 

Submit a Comment