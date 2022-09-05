Educational institutions across Balochistan to reopen after two weeks

QUETTA: All educational institutions across the Balochistan province resumed today (Monday).

The announcement to reopen schools and institutions on the specified day was made by the province’s Minister of Education, Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri.

Naseebullah Marri said that the decision to open schools in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts, which are severely affected by floods would be taken later.

However, the educational institutes in Balochistan were closed on August 22 in the wake of extreme flooding by the above-normal monsoon rains.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Balon area of Balochistan to review the relief work on the Bibi Nani bridge.

He also inspected the gas pipeline restoration work being conducted by the technical teams of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Balochistan people were facing problems in absence of gas and power supply to the province, which were cut off because of the damage to the infrastructure caused by devastating floods.