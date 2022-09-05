All You Need to Know about upcoming Pakistani films in 2022-23

The true potential of this new era of Pakistani filmmaking only becomes obvious when one averts his or her sight from the sparkling blockbusters that dominate worldwide cinemas. With the passage of time, Pakistan is producing new films in a wide variety of genres that are gaining audience interest.

Since its inception, action, romance, and comedy films have dominated the reputation of Pakistani cinema. The films are full of action, romance, and comedy, whether they are classics such as Maula Jutt and Churiyan, post-revival pictures such as Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, or contemporary blockbusters such as SherDil. These categories contain films of varying quality. And while the overall quality of movies has increased tremendously over time, the number of genres in Lollywood is growing.

The forthcoming films are being developed according to predetermined criteria. Additionally, genres such as crime, mystery, thriller, and action thriller are being added to the Pakistani film industry.

As Pakistan’s film industry works relentlessly to promote new forms of entertainment to the general public and provide new tastes to the audience, certain films may become the most successful of all time.

Here are a few upcoming films:

Zarrar

Zarrar, a forthcoming Pakistani action-thriller written and directed by Shaan Shahid and produced by Ejaz Shahid and Adnan Butt, will be produced by ARY Films. In addition to Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig, Nayyer Ejaz, and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles, Shaan Shahid plays the lead role in the film.

It was once expected that “Zarrar” would be Pakistan’s first spy thriller when the concept was first proposed in 2016. The release date for the film is set for September 23, 2022.

Zarrar, a secret operative, has gone rogue. He is on a mission to abolish corruption in an effort to break the seemingly endless cycle of threats against his country, Pakistan. Zarrar discovers the specifics of a global plot to overthrow the Pakistani government and gain control of its nuclear weapons programme, with the assistance of Colonel Mustajab, a close friend. Zarrar must move swiftly to end the greatest threat Pakistan has faced since its inception, as time is running out.

Neelofar

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Madiha Imam will star in the next Pakistani film titled Neelofar. The film’s writer and the director is Ammar Rasool, while Fawad Khan is a co-producer.

After the blockbuster drama Humsafar and the upcoming The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad and Mahira will reunite onscreen for the third time in this film.

The developers are considering the 23rd of December as the release date for “Neelofar,” which will be accessible over the holiday season.

Money back guarantee

Money Back Guarantee is a Pakistani film directed by Faisal Qureshi. Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo are among the actors who appear in the movie. The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on May 22, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak forced a delay in the movie’s release.

Aasman Boley Ga

The much-anticipated trailer for acclaimed director Shoaib Mansoor’s next movie Aasmaan Bolay Ga has been released, and the release date has been set very shortly.

On the first day of Eid, Mansoor published the project’s title teaser on social media, starring Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani.

Currently, little is known about the film. It will be the first time Irfani has played a substantial role in a film. The Jalan actor has expressed his excitement at the prospect of collaborating with Mansoor. “I really anticipate collaborating with a guy of Shoaib Sir’s ability.