The deadline for submitting the 9th class enrollment form for 2023 has been set by the Karachi Matric Board.

The enrollment forms must be submitted by October 31st.

A representative for the Board of Secondary Education Karachi stated that the enrollment form deadline for class 9 in 2022 is October 31 and that late fees will be assessed after that date.

He instructed affiliated schools to provide enrollment applications to the board by October 3rd.