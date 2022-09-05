Indian fans term Arshdeep Singh Khalistani after loss to Pakistan

In a tense Super4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan defeated India by five wickets.

However, after dropping Asif Ali’s simple catch in a crucial moment during the match’s eighteenth over, India’s young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was viciously trolling online and faced harsh criticism. After India lost the match, he was referred to as a “traitor” and a “villain” online.

Indian fans term Arshdeep Singh Khalistani after loss to Pakistan

They carried on from there. He was even called pro-Khalistan by a user due to his Sikh heritage. Extremists were projecting onto him criticism from the neighborhood.

Amidst ongoing flak on the internet, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh came to rescue Arshdeep Singh on Twitter and joined hands with other Indians who supported Arshdeep Singh. while responding to community-based violence he wrote: