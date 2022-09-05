Akshay Kumar: “Kapil Sharma responsible for my films flopping at box office”

The third season of comedian Kapil Sharma’s well-liked television programme, The Kapil Sharma Show, will premiere on September 10. In a recent promotional video, an irate Akshay Kumar accused Kapil Sharma of ruining his luck and causing his movies to underperform. In order to promote their movie, Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh will both appear on the programme.

In the promo, Kapil welcomed Akshay and Rakul on stage. He then asked Akshay, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you manage to look younger on every birthday)?” Akshay answered, “Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working).” Kapil started laughing along with everyone else.

Akshay Kumar: “Kapil Sharma responsible for my films flopping at box office”

After a series of flops, Cuttputlli is Akshay’s fourth movie of the year. On September 2, it was released on Disney+ Hotstar to unfavourable reviews. Raksha Bandhan, Akshay’s last movie, struggled at the box office and only managed to gather about Rs 44 crore in total. Samrat Prithviraj, his historical play, received only about Rs 68 crore in revenue. Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay’s first movie of the year, also bombed and made about Rs 50 crore.

Akshay Kumar: “Kapil Sharma responsible for my films flopping at box office”

The most recent advertisement also previews the season’s appearances by PV Sindhu and Huma Qureshi, among other famous people. While on leave, Kapil was filming the Nandita Das movie Zwigato and embarking on a North American concert tour.