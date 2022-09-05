Pak-China agri ties get a boost under CPEC

Pakistan and China are enhancing agricultural cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while Pakistan is ready to become food basket for China, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said.

He made these remarks while addressing International Forum on Development and Investment of Modern Supply Chain of Food on sidelines of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held here. Ghulam Qadir pointed out that rice export from Pakistan registered phenomenal growth in the last decade, adding, “In 2010 Pakistan’s exports of rice to China were only 3000 MT but now Pakistan is exporting nearly one million MT rice annually.” He expressed the confidence that Pakistan had a potential to become a food basket of China, by utilizing its fertile and vast arable land. Pakistan, he said, was looking forward to enhancing the bilateral food supply chain and agricultural cooperation by using China’s latest technologies and methods.

“We are looking forward to China’s investment and technology transfer for agricultural modernization and better productivity in Pakistan. We will also enhance our bilateral trade by using the latest methods like e-commerce and online platforms,” he added. Ghulam Qadir attended opening ceremony held on August 31 as well as participated in several activities including signing ceremony of Royal Group and JW Group, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Roundtable Seminar on Digital Trade with relevant organizations and summit Forum on China’s International Economic Cooperation “Going Global.”

More than 120 companies and organizations, such as well-known law firms, leading asset evaluation agencies, large business service providers in China and abroad, and national-level human resources industrial parks are attending the exhibition online and offline. Among them, many are the world’s top 500 firms and leading companies in their respective industries.

The five-day supply chain and business services exhibition of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) featuring renowned Chinese and international business service providers and their achievements in innovation will conclude on September 5.