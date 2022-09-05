Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, September 05, 2022


Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in September

APP

Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of winter vegetables as September was the suitable month for this purpose. According to a spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department, radish, carrot, turnip, spinach, coriander, fenugreek (methi), peas, cauliflower, cabbage, salad, etc. were often cultivated during September. He said that farmers should use 3-4 kg seed of radish per acre for its cultivation, whereas, 8 kg seed of carrot, 1 kg of turnip, 16-20 kg of spinach, 8 kg of coriander, 3-4 kg of fenugreek, 25-30 kg of peas, 0.5 kg of cauliflower, 0.5 kg of cabbage, 0.5 kg seed of salad was sufficient for their per acre cultivation. Growers should cultivate winter vegetables in rows with appropriate distance and use 10-15 maund organic fertilizer along with 20-40 kg nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizer per acre to increase productivity of the commodities. Farmers should cultivate vegetables at maximum space of their lands, he added.

Submit a Comment