Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in September

Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of winter vegetables as September was the suitable month for this purpose. According to a spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department, radish, carrot, turnip, spinach, coriander, fenugreek (methi), peas, cauliflower, cabbage, salad, etc. were often cultivated during September. He said that farmers should use 3-4 kg seed of radish per acre for its cultivation, whereas, 8 kg seed of carrot, 1 kg of turnip, 16-20 kg of spinach, 8 kg of coriander, 3-4 kg of fenugreek, 25-30 kg of peas, 0.5 kg of cauliflower, 0.5 kg of cabbage, 0.5 kg seed of salad was sufficient for their per acre cultivation. Growers should cultivate winter vegetables in rows with appropriate distance and use 10-15 maund organic fertilizer along with 20-40 kg nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizer per acre to increase productivity of the commodities. Farmers should cultivate vegetables at maximum space of their lands, he added.