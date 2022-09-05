Watch: Arshdeep Singh Drops Sitter, Rohit Sharma’s Reaction Goes Viral

The Super 4 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday will be hailed as a memorable battle in the future. From Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batter for Pakistan, who helped his team win by five wickets in Dubai with a 71-run knock, to Virat Kohli, who put up an incredible 60 runs off 44 balls. The Babar Azam-led team ultimately prevailed despite their being several pivotal moments in the game where India was unable to win mini-competitions within mini-competitions. One such occasion occurred in the 18th over when India pacer Arshdeep Singh missed a very easy catch of Asif Ali, which significantly altered the game’s pace.

With Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali at the crease, Pakistan required 34 runs in the 18th over, which was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. When Asif played a sweep shot on the third delivery, the ball sailed into the air and appeared to be an easy catch for Arshdeep. However, fate had different ideas, and Asif Ali lived after the ball passed through his hands.

When Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, observed this, he lost control of his emotions and became enraged. Social media users are now sharing Rohit’s irate response, which has elicited a range of responses from the general public.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh previously defended Arshdeep, saying that no one intentionally drops catches and that the young seamer shouldn’t be blamed.

“Stop criticizing young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.

When India and Pakistan played, the former was given the opportunity to bat first and the team scored 181/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the way with a 60-point performance off of 44 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, led Pakistan in scoring with 71 off 51 balls as they chased down 182 runs. But Mohammad Nawaz, who entered the game at position four and went on to hit 42 runs off 20 balls, had the most significant performance.

For India, one wicket each was taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh.