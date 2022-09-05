The beauty of Pakistani literature

Sindhi Adab

Aik Mukhtasir Tarikh

Attiya Dawood

This book covers the history of Sindhi literature and the changes that have occurred in the field during the last seventy years starting with a summary of Sindhi literature before Partition. The author covers all genres of Sindhi literature including short stories, poetry, travelogues etc. The book analyses contemporary literary topics, tendencies and trends, as well as literature influenced by political and social affairs. It thus covers not only Sindhi language and literature but also the history of Pakistani literature.

Taboo!

The Hidden Culture of a Red Light Area

Fouzia Saeed

The Shahi Mohalla or Royal Locality is the most infamous flesh market of Pakistan that has existed through the centuries. In the process, it has left an indelible impression on not only the social consciousness of Pakistan, but also on many arts like dancing and singing. This is a scholarly, yet sympathetic, analysis of an area no one admits to have visited and which nevertheless flourishes under the eyes of the guardians of law and public morality. The Islamic injunction against extramarital sex adds to the complexities that prostitution has brought to Pakistani society.

Poora Manto

Tehriron kay Mustanad Mutoon

Jild Chaharum

Compiled by Shamsul Haq Usmani

This collection of Manto’s work differs from previous Manto anthologies in that it contains the notes and references of the compiler as he endeavours to maintain textual accuracy. Manto made a deep and lasting impact on Urdu literature through his celebrated short stories. Many of his post-Partition stories centred around the communal horrors of the period. The compiler has dug into the historical records to find the rare and all early editions. This would be one of Manto’s most complete and authentic works.

Noak Jhoak

Shanul Haq Haqqee

This is a collection of Shanul Haq Haqqee’s satirical literary essays. He had a fascination for words. Whatever he wrote, whether it was poetry or translation, be it criticism or journalism, it had a tinge of linguistic penchant, for his chief concern was words. These essays are written in Shanul Haq Haqqee’s characteristic style. This book can be used as a supplementary reader by the students of Urdu literature as well as by general readers.

Talmeehat

Waheeduddin Saleem

Editor: Rauf Parekh

Talmeehaat means ‘Allusions’. As it is a literary device, allusion leaves to the reader to figure out the meaning or context of the expressions and the objects that the writer or poet intends to refer to. This work by Waheeduddin Saleem, first published some 90 years ago, is still relevant today and has some rare allusions richly and finely explained. It includes all the relevant allusions used in Urdu including the ones taken from Persian, Arabic and Hindi sources.