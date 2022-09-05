By merit, not favouritism

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are trying their level best to nominate a ‘personal favorite’ as next army chief, a private TV channel reported. “They both are waiting to appoint their own army chief,” he said while speaking at a rally in Faisalabad.

Imran Khan blamed the coalition government for not being able to handle the country’s affairs. “IMF has also stated that the economic conditions of the country will worsen until political stability is not achieved.” Calling out the people in power, he said, “they are scared and afraid of holding the elections and till then inflation will continue to rise.”

The PTI chief said his party is only seeking answers from those who imposed the ‘cabal of crooks’ on this country. “Those who engaged in this act betrayed the country,” he said. “These crooks got their massive corruption cases forgiven.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman recalled how the country was suffering from unemployment during his 2018 election campaign. “Industrial zones in Pakistan were closing,” he said. “Textile industries in Faisalabad were shutting down.” Imran highlighted how the textile industry boomed during PTI government’s three-year tenure, adding that they also stood with farmers. “We helped them win their rights apart from assisting the farmers in recovering money from sugar mill owners.” The former prime minister told the charged crowd of Faisalabad that laborers, farmers and industrialists are in bad condition. “In four months, inflation has skyrocketed, and the economy has been destroyed,” Imran said, adding that “the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is saying inflation will continue to rise and blamed the economic destruction in the country solely due to corruption.”

“PTI collected the most tax in the history of the country. We increased wealth of the country and decreased corruption,” he maintained. “We kept the petrol prices low and did not burden the public. The price per unit of electricity was Rs 18.” He vowed that when elections are conducted, his opponents will be forgotten forever.

Imran Khan also announced to hold another telethon for raising funds for the flood victims next Sunday. He said that he will hold another telethon next Sindh for raising ‘billions of rupees in funds’ once again for the flood victims.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government had planted 10 billion trees to reduce the effects of climate change in Pakistan. “We have to construct more dams. Our government had constructed 10 dams. We need a proper water drainage system to avoid such disasters. We need to improve the water drainage system across Pakistan.” He said that Faisalabad is an industrial city in Pakistan like Manchester. Khan vowed that factories will be established in Faisalabad and people will get employment if PTI was given an opportunity to rule the country again. The former premier slammed the current rulers and said that Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were allegedly involved in laundering public money abroad. He alleged that Sharif and Zardari’s families were looting the national treasury for the last 30 years.

He said that the PTI government had provided subsidies to the masses after the record collection of taxes during its tenure instead of increasing the financial burden on the nationals. He reiterated that political instability in the country will only be ended through fresh elections. He asked the youth to be prepared for his call for getting real independence in the country.