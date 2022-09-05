RSS zealot admits to getting terrorist training

Yashwant Sahdev Shinde, a zealot and worker of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Swayansevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal, has confessed to getting terrorist training besides, exposing political motives and certain personalities of these parties who were behind terrorist activities across India.

In his confessional statement for becoming a party in the case before Extra Jt. District and Sessions Judge Nanded, the former RSS (BJP) terrorist had admitted to receiving of preliminary training class of RSS in 1994, and then completing the second level RSS training at Chandigarh.

In 2014, he said, since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured power at the Centre, it had resulted into the sudden activation of all the underground destructive forces belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Svayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The applicant could see that the same people were behind terrorist anti-constitutional activities at West Bengal, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, etc. and were deliberately trying to create a distrustful and fearful atmosphere throughout the country.

After going through different experiences, he said he came to the conclusion that the senior leaders of the RSS and VHP tacitly supported terrorist activities and that after the BJP govt. came to power in 2014, they had been further encouraged and have been assiduously engaged in such activities. Yashwant Sahdev Shinde, the applicant, said that Hindus, in general, were not of terrorist tendencies, but some Hindu organizations like RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal are definitely engaged in terrorist activities for the political gain of BJP. He said that in the past, he had visited Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during 1994 where he met with Himgiri Prant Pracharak of RSS Indresh Kumar and was appointed ‘Vistarak” in the areas near Pakistan border.

During 1995, he hit former chief minister of IIOJK Dr Farooq Abdullah after feeling annoyed with his statement, though he was arrested but released after 12 days. Later, he was rearrested under the Public safety Act, leading to a trial and his acquittal in 1998.

Narrating his accounts, he further said that during 2003, he met members of RSS in South Mumbai who informed him that they were conducting a bomb-making camp in Singhad in Pune to cause bomb blasts throughout the country and was asked to carry out such activities.

A three-day training was given to about 20 youths from Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nanded etc, he said, adding Milind Paranade was the mastermind and the main organizer of the camp. The training was imparted by one called Mithun Chakravarty, whose real name was Ravi Dev and who worked as an activist of Bajrang Dal.

The applicant also named one Himanshu Panse who caused three blasts in Marathwada region of Maharashtra and had plans to cause a major blast in the main mosque of Aurangabad but while making a bomb he lost his life in Nanded in 2006.

The applicant said that he had contacts with “Garjana” in Maharashtra, with ‘Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad’ in IIOJK, Punjab, Haryana, Assam and UP, with ‘Shri Ram Sena’ in Karnataka and with senior leaders like Tapan Ghosh in West Bengal.

If he wanted, he could have caused 500-600 bomb blasts, but he sabotaged the destructive plan of RSS and BJP and saved the lives of many innocent Hindus, Muslims and Christians, he added.