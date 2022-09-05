Medical camps increased in flood-hit areas: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that the number of medical camps had been increased in the flood affected areas to prevent spread of infectious diseases among the flood victims.

He was talking to the media after meeting a senior politician Nazir Ahmad Jutt at his office, here on Sunday. The CM said that the present times demand all political parties and individuals think above politics, as real politics at the moment was serving the grief-stricken humanity.

The chief minister said that necessary medical facilities and medicines for prevention from infectious diseases are available in surplus quantity in the flood-hit areas. He said Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal was once again present in the affected areas, while provincial ministers were also overseeing the relief activities in the affected areas.

The CM said that he was himself overseeing the steps being taken for rehabilitation of the affected people. He emphasised that coming forward to help the flood affected people was a noble act, adding that it is our collective responsibility to help the calamity-stricken people of the country. He highlighted that the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to help the flood affected people.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal visited Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-hit areas.

He inspected the flood control room and relief goods warehouse along with Additional Chief Secretary Shahryar Sultan, said a handout.

He issued instructions to the administration to provide more mosquito nets and repellents to affected people. He said that the administration should provide full support and guidance to welfare organizations and philanthropists distributing relief goods.

The chief secretary also inspected the counter set up to guide the donors at Ghazi Ghat. He said that transparency should be maintained in the distribution of relief goods.

The chief secretary also distributed ration bags among flood victims in Basti Zanglani along with boy scouts. He said that relief activities are underway in the flood-hit areas, adding that the rehabilitation of flood affected people is a top priority of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Anwar Bariyar briefed the chief secretary about the relief and rehabilitation works. He said that a survey had been started to collect data about the losses caused by floods. He mentioned that 62 relief camps had been set up in the district – 28 in DG Khan, 11 in Kot Chutta, 19 in Taunsa, and 4 in Koh Suleiman. He maintained that so far 12,614 tents and 39,000 ration bags had been distributed among the flood victims.

The Irrigation Department officials briefed the chief secretary about the passages of hill torrents at the site of the Vedor. Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab) Saqib Zafar and the officers concerned were also present.