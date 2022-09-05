Over 1,200 medical relief camps being organised in flood-hit areas

Over 1,200 medical relief camps have been established in flood hit areas to provide medical assistance, including first aid for water-borne and cold-fever related diseases to marooned victims, Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said on Sunday.

He said that 300 health camps were being set up in six districts of Balochistan and Sindh and 400 in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that camps would be established in Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Charsadda, Shangla, Lower Dir, Lasbela, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Musakhel and Harnai. A total of 95 health camps were organised in Karachi and 100 medical camps will be organised in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur districts, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Nausheroferoze, Sanghar, Badin, Shikarpur and Kashmore, he added.