Mosquito nets needed in flood hit areas

The people of flood hit areas were in dire need of mosquito nets in order to protect themselves and their families from dengue, malaria and other diseases which are rising day by day, as people were spending their nights at roadsides.

The recent flood has not only destroyed a large number of houses but also caused loss to the people in terms of cattle and crops. After destruction of the houses, most of the families were living on roads while various have been accommodated at flood relief camps set up by the local governments.

It is worth mentioning here that the people of flood hit areas were under threat of different diseases despite the fact that the government and private NGOs have already set up various free medical camps for the people.

However, the people were in dire need of preventive measures to protect themselves and their families from the diseases rising day by day in flood hit areas. Keeping in view the expected threat of dengue and malaria, the people of flood hit areas must be given mosquito and dengue protective nets.