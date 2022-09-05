UK favourite for PM vows ‘immediate’ action on energy bills

The frontrunner in the race to become the UK’s next prime minister, Liz Truss, vowed Sunday that if appointed she will present a plan to tackle soaring energy bills within a week. Talking to the BBC a day ahead of the Conservative leadership announcement, the foreign minister expected to succeed Boris Johnson said: “If I’m elected prime minister, I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply.” She declined to give details before her appointment is confirmed, saying simply: “Within one week I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue.” The Tory leadership race has stretched over eight weeks as Britain faces decades-high levels of inflation and is tipped to enter recession later this year. British households are facing an eye-watering 80-percent average hike in electricity and gas bills, in a dramatic worsening of the cost-of-living crisis before winter.