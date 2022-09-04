Aania Farooq wins Yasmin Mubarak Golf Cup

ISLAMABAD: The 4th FGA Women’s Golf Championship for Yasmin Mubarak Cup concluded at the Islamabad Golf Course here on Sunday after the Category A contenders produced stirring but extraordinary round of golf. Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi scored the lowest gross round (229) bringing the last two days leader, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan, down to second position in gross (232). Parkha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club came third in gross (235). In the net, however, Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course won in backcount (229). Arooba Ali from Rawalpindi Golf Course came second (229) and third net position went to Tehmina Ahmad from Islamabad Club Golf Course (230). Aania Farooq received the glittering trophy from most respectable Yasmin Mubarik herself. She graced the occasion with her presence and humbly thanked her family and friends for supporting her through her golfing career. The successfully organised 3-day event showcased some of the best lady golfers of Pakistan playing their best rounds under challenging conditions.