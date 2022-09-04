Amanat Ali dines with Justin Trudeau

Singer Amanat Ali met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the former was invited by Canada’s parliament to hear the leader talk about devastating floods in Pakistan and how to overcome calamities caused by climate change.

In recent social media post, the singer shared a picture with PM Trudeau and said that he felt honored to be a part of a great initiative by the Canadian Government.

Amanat Ali went on to pray for Pakistan, where 60 percent of the country’s infrastructure has been destroyed by the recent floods and nearly a fifth of the population affectred.

“May Allah always protect Pakistan from all sorts of calamities and natural disasters. Ameen,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Prime Minister announced that Ottawa would provide support to Pakistan through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and Red Cross Canada to help provide flood affectees with food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Like many Canadians across the country, I’m thinking of everyone affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan.”

On the other hand, Canadian Foreign minister, Melanin Joly, also expressed her concerns about the flood situation. In a tweet, she said that they will continue to support the people of Pakistan.

Melanie Joly wrote, “My heart is with the victims, their families and Pakistan everywhere”.

Canadian International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, also tweeted about flood victims in Pakistan. He said that his thoughts are with those who have lost family members, and who have seen their homes destroyed by the deadly floods.

He followed that up by announcing that he was donating $5 million in initial funding to scale up the humanitarian response and provide critical aid to those in urgent need.