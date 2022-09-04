Health camps set up in flood-affected districts across country

ISLLAMABAD: On the special direction from Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, the National EOC in consultation with the Provincial EOCs and the Aga Khan University has decided to establish health camps in identified flood-affected districts across Pakistan in support to the ongoing relief response efforts in the flood affected areas.

Two health camps/day (one mobile and one static) will be established for 25 days in each district of all identified flood-affected districts in the country. Around 1200 health camps will be installed in the month of Sept. The details of the health camps and the districts are given below:

Balochistan: 6 districts( Jaffarabad/Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Musakhel and Harnai) 2 health camps per day for 25 days (300 health camps)

KP: 8 districts (DI Khan, Peshawar, Tank, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Shangla, Dir Lower) 2 health camps per day for 25 days (400 health camps)

Punjab: 2 districts (DG Khan and Rajan Pur) 2 health camps per day for 25 days (100 health camps)

Interior Sindh: 6 blocks of districts (Kambar Shahdatkot /Larkana, Sukkur/Khairpur, Dadu, Noshero feroze, Sangar/ Badin and Shikarpur /Kashmore). Two (2 ) health camps per day for 25 days (300 health camps) and in Karachi overall 95 health camps.

At these health camps, basic health services will be provided i-e free medicines, vaccination of eligible children, and treatment of vector-borne & water-borne diseases (diarrhea and enteric fever). The medicines for skin disease, eye infections, anti-diarrhea, and water purification tablets will also be provided at the health camps.