Gold Price In Pakistan – 04 September

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 120200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 110183 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 128516.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 140200.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 140200 Rs. 128516 Rs. 122675 Rs. 105150 per 10 Gram Rs. 120200 Rs. 110183 Rs. 105175 Rs. 90150 per Gram Gold Rs. 12020 Rs. 11018 Rs. 10518 Rs. 9015

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.