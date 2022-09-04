ISLAMABAD: Actor and model Sophia Mirza and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lied to Interpol and obtained Yellow notices through deception for twins Zainab and Zunierah, new evidence shows.

In writing to Interpol to trace, locate and arrest Zainab Umar and Zuneirah Umar, Sophia Mirza and FIA told Interpol that their whereabouts were unknown and that they should be traced to be brought back to Pakistan, but evidence shows that Sophia Mirza was actively in touch with her daughters via Instagram, WhatsApp, text messages and phone calls.

Evidence shows that in the month July 2020 Zainab and Zunaierah wrote to Sophia Mirza after coming to know that their Yellow warrants have been issued by the Interpol.

Zunierah Umer wrote on the same lines: “What are you doing this for? You’re no longer hurting our dad only you are also hurting us. My friends searched me up and found this and you have ruined my name completely, you have sent me multiple messages and sent me gifts on Eid and our birthday, you know where I live would you lie about it and pretend, we are missing I want you to fix this before school .”

Sophia Mirza replied to the daughters: “My adorable babies he deprived u from ur mother, Umar Zahoor kidnapped u both. smuggled u illegally from pakistan with fake and fraudulent documents, I have all legal rights to get my babies back. Inshallah very soon u both will be with me. i can’t let him or his family torture u.”

Zainab and Zunierah replied to Sophia Mirza: “You are after destroying our life and don’t understand how we feel, i never want to live with you or in Pakistan and if you anything I will hurt myself, this will all be your fault.”

Sophia Mirza responded: “If u hurt urself ur father will be responsible for ur harm. i will put cases on him, he is harassing u both and i know u both r under his pressure. if anything happens to u both his whole family including umar zahoor and his 3 first wife daughters would be responsible.”

Daughters then told their mother: “Who gave you the impression that we ever want to live with you? our dad raised us all these years and now you want to show us that you are a good mother. You got our names placed on Interpol website do you understand how much we have already suffered because of you in the past because of your media campaign against my dad and his family Our school friends are making fun of us we had to change school twice because of you. If you dont fix the mistake you made consider you never had any daughter and i mean it I dont want to hear from you until you do that bye.”

The daughters told Sophia Mirza that their name appears on Google search and on Interpol website with the Yellow arrest warrants. Sophia Mirza told them that Interpol will not harm them. She wrote: “Meri jaan, relax.it will not harm u.”

The evidence that Sophia Mirza was in touch with her daughters frequently but told Interpol, through FIA, that her minor daughters were missing shows clear proof of misuse of authority and false representations.

The general secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) previously confirmed that it had received requests to issue yellow notices against minor daughters of actor Sophia Mirza and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The Interpol confirmed that international Yellow notices for twins Zainab Umar and Zuneirah Umar were issued, and their names were placed on Interpol’s database for international tracing and arrest.

This happened after two requests were received from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — one on April 30 and another in July 2020.

The requests were received on Mirza’s request, who allegedly wanted her daughters to be arrested by Interpol and taken back to Pakistan.

Interpol has confirmed names of Zuneirah and Zainab have been deleted after an investigation found that the legal custody of both the daughters had already been granted to Umar as their father and legal guardian by the Shariah Court of Dubai.

The two letters issued by the general secretariat of Interpol’s Office of Legal Affairs confirm that Zuneirah and Zainab, both of whom are 15 years old, are no longer “subject to an INTERPOL Notice or diffusion”.

Yellow notices are specifically issued to help locate missing persons, often minors, or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves.

It is also important to mention that Article 83(1)(a)(i) of the Interpol’s Rules on the Processing of Data specifically prohibits issuance of any warrants in family disputes and custody cases.

In an interview, the twins said that their mother allegedly planned to get them arrested and taken to Pakistan after asking them to meet in either Saudi Arabia or London.

The mother says she needs custody of their two daughters, but the daughters have come out saying they are happy to live with their father.

The teens have been living with their father for 15 years in Dubai as their parents had separated a few days after the birth of the twins. The model initially handed over the twins to her ex-husband through a court settlement but later started a custody case and the matter reached a UAE court which gave full custody to him.