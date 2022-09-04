Chad dialogue suspended amid crackdown on opposition

A national dialogue in Chad launched by the country’s military rulers was on Saturday suspended again to bring in boycotters as the security forces intensified their crackdown on an opposition group. Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno heads a transitional military council of 15 generals after taking power following his father’s death battling rebels in April 2021. He set up the dialogue with a view to holding “free and democratic elections” within 18 months. But the process has been delayed on multiple occasions. Major armed rebel groups and opposition parties have boycotted it, calling the gathering of 1,400 delegates a “monologue” between the government and those friendly to it. The dialogue aspires to represent all of Chadian society and opened in the capital N’Djamena last month but has not begun its main work due to the boycott.