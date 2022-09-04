Isla Mujeres voted best island destination in Mexico this year

“Isla Mujeres, one of the top resort areas in the Mexican Caribbean, has been chosen as the best island destination in Mexico this year by the World Travel Awards.

Established in 1993, the world-renowned awards are handed out each year in recognition of excellence in all fields of travel. With its spectacular beaches, luxury hotels, and unique tropical spirit, Isla Mujeres has a lot of reasons to celebrate.

“Located just 35 minutes from Cancun’s hotel zone via ferry, Isla Mujeres offers unparalleled tropical beauty combined with some of the best resorts in the region. The island is also popular for its beaches, many of which are Blue Flag certified, including Playa Norte and Playa Centro. Although home to dozens of large resorts, the island also offers more remote locations where tourists can get away from the hustle and bustle of packed resort areas.

“The World Travel Awards are among the most important tourism-based awards handed out yearly to a number of top-performing destinations. Based on a complex voting process involving executives from across the tourism sector, the World Travel Awards carry a lot of weight. In recent months, Isla Mujeres has worked hard to improve its image, focusing on bringing out its rich history, culture, and unique natural beauty.

“Thanks to these and many other factors, such as safety and cleanliness, Isla Mujeres was voted the best island destination in Mexico and Central America. The island’s tourism authorities are thrilled that their municipality is finally getting the international recognition it deserves. According to Miguel Moreno Ávila, the deputy director for the island’s tourism office, visitors can find a unique mix of beachside resorts, excellent cultural and culinary offerings, as well as hospitable and welcoming people.

This is the first time the popular Caribbean island has won the prestigious award. After years of investing in improving its tourism potential, the island’s efforts have finally paid off. Isla Mujeres has consistently performed well as a tourist destination in recent years, and many of its resorts have been fully booked over the summer. With visitor numbers in the hundreds of thousands per month, many are opting for Isla Mujeres over hotspots like Cancun or Playa del Carmen.

A beach in Mexico has been voted one of the world’s best in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards 2022.

Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, was voted the 19th best beach in the world and No. 1 in Mexico. The overall international winner was another Caribbean beach, Grace Bay Beach on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Mexico’s second-best beach was Playa La Entrega in Huatulco, Oaxaca, followed by Playa Nuevo Vallarta in Nayarit and Playa El Chileno in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. In fifth place is a beach near Isla Mujeres: Playa Delfines in Cancún, Quintana Roo. The sixth best beach, according to voters, was Playa Balandra in La Paz, Baja California Sur. Seventh and eighth places went to beaches that, like Playa Norte, benefit from warm Caribbean waters: Playa El Cielo on Cozumel island and Playa Paraiso in Tulum, both in Quintana Roo.

The ninth most popular beach in Mexico was Playa El Médano in Cabo San Lucas and No. 10 was Playa La Ropa in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero. Meanwhile, Tripadvisor also released the winners of other international categories, like the world’s best destinations, best restaurants and best hotels. Hacienda Beach Club and Residences in Cabo San Lucas was voted the 10th best hotel in the world and voters ranked Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, the 20th best place to stay in the world.

One Mexican restaurant made the list of the world’s best eateries: Restaurante Benazuza in Cancún was voted the fourth best international restaurant. In terms of destinations, Quintana Roo flew the tricolor flag with two entries. Tulum was voted the fourth best destination in the world and Playa del Carmen was honored with 14th place. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are Tripadvisor’s most prestigious accolades. The awards filter entries by taking into account the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings. Entrants must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months and have received a minimum number of reviews within the evaluation period and achieved a minimum star rating.