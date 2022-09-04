Island Routes named Caribbean’s leading experiential giant at world travel awards

“Built out of a desire to share the boundless beauty of the Caribbean with the rest of the world, Island Routes is again victorious as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2022 at the 29th annual World Travel Awards. This year marks the 10th win for the company as it continues to lead the service industry in regional innovation and travel. “The company has shown exceptional resilience over the last few years in meeting the global demands of the travel industry. We are thrilled that by our efforts to show our guests the Caribbean authentically, we have been identified as one of the best at what we do. We aspire to continue providing superior products and services, along with unique experiences, across the region and exceeding expectations time and time again,” said Ryan Terrier, Vice President of Operations in the post event interview on August 31, 2022.