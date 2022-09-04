Verstappen delights home crowd with pulsating Dutch GP pole

ZANDVOORT: Max Verstappen praised the efforts of his Red Bull team on Saturday after he claimed a pulsating late pole position with a dramatic final lap at his home Dutch Grand Prix, outpacing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just two-hundredths of a second. To the delight of a raucous mass of home supporters in a packed crowd at the Zandvoort seaside circuit, the 24-year-old Dutchman pulled out a fastest lap of 1:10.342 to top the times and secure his second successive pole on home soil. It came 24 hours after a difficult opening day for the world champion who was halted by a gearbox failure in the first practice session. It brought a fourth pole this season and 17th of his career for Red Bull’s runaway series leader. He was also quickest in qualifying in Belgium last weekend, but he was unable to take pole due to a grid penalty. Leclerc was second in 1:10.363 ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Sergio Perez, who crashed on his final lap in the second Red Bull. George Russell, who reported not only flares, but several pigeons being a nuisance on the track, was sixth in the second Mercedes ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren, Haas’s Mick Schumacher, Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, who was unable to run in Q3 due to mechanical problems.