Did Hrithik Roshan reject ‘Brahmastra 2’ because of ‘Krrish 4’ and ‘Ramayana’ schedules?

While the first installment of ‘Brahmastra’ is yet to release, buzz about the film’s sequel is growing strong. After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s names being linked to the film, it is Hrithik Roshan who is being associated with ‘Brahmastra 2’.

Hold you horses, Hrithik has not signed up for the sci-fi sequel but has rather turned down the project as he already has two biggies in the pipeline. Hrithik Roshan will be seen essaying the lead in ‘Krrish 4’ and ‘Ramayana’, both of which will be driven by high end visual effects. The actor felt that it would be too time consuming to sign up for yet another VFX-heavy film and hence he has let go of the opportunity, reports Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ narrates the journey of Shiva, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire.

With the sequel, the makers plan to take ahead Shiva’s story. “We will plan the shooting of the second and third part after the release of the first film. The entire trilogy will tell the same story but the next movies will introduce new characters and bring new perspectives to the Brahmastra story,” Ayan had previously shared. ‘Brahmastra’ will hit the screens on September 9 and will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.