Here’s the fresh update on Arijit Singh’s much-awaited Kolkata concert!

Arijit Singh is finally coming to Kolkata for his much-awaited concert and people are absolutely stoked. The versatile singer will be on a grand 10-city music tour across the county and he will kick start the tour right from the City of Joy in November. However, the final date of the concert hasn’t yet been announced.

Well, this news will surely excite his crazy fans out there. People might have already started brushing up on the Arijit lyrics from the hits like ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ and ‘The Breakup Song’ among others. Arijit’s songs have been in all the big hits including ‘Ae Dil Hain Mushkil’, ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Raees’ to name a few.

Arijit’s illustrious career started when he took part in the reality show, Fame Gurukul back in 2005. He made his Bollywood musical debut with Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2) in 2011. His Bengali hits including ‘Tomake Chai’, ‘Tomake Chuye Dilam’, ‘Mon Majhi Re’, and ‘Ki Kore Toke Bolbo’ among others have also won many a million hearts.

Music lovers, fans of Arijit Singh, those wanting to sing along or dance it out to some classic hits of the iconic singer will surely be ready to book the date at any cost! Apart from Kolkata, Arijit’s musical tour also includes cities like Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Mumbai.