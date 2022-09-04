Shraddha shares pic from dad Shakti Kapoor’s 70th birthday with Siddhanth, don’t miss his special cake

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor turned 70 and celebrated his special day with daughter Shraadha Kapoor. They were also joined by his son, Siddhanth Kapoor. The highlight of their pictures was a customised cake, inspired by Shakti’s character Crime Master Gogo.

In the first picture, Shraddha held Shakti Kapoor close while he sat on a chair. Siddhant Kapoor stood next to him and all of them smiled for the camera. Appeared to be clicked inside their Mumbai house, Shakti marked his birthday with his personalised cake which came with his popular lines written on cake toppers. In a note, Shraddha added, “My Birthday Baapu!!! @shaktikapoor I love you Hope I can make you half as proud as you make me.”

After Shraddha shared the post, many fans commented with warm wishes for Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha’s make-up artists wrote, “Happy Birthday to Uncle wishing him great health & happiness always!!” “What a cake,” said someone else.

Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her home. Her family has been inviting Bappa home for almost 60 years now. Sharing her memories, the actor told Hindustan Times, “I fondly remember, my first ever modak was given to me by my nani. The one thing I love the most about this festival is that I get to catch up with all my relatives during this time. While growing up, all my cousins, aunts and uncles would come to the house and we would do the aarti together, which was simply amazing.”

Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film. In the film, she will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actors shot some portions of the film earlier in Spain. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor who will be marking his acting debut. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.