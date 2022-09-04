After being a fan of Danyal Zafar, Sushmita Sen gives Shamoon Ismail’s ‘Marijuana’ shout-out

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is apparently a fan of Pakistani music and contemporary musicians. After giving a shoutout to Danyal Zafar’s Udh Chaliye as the “perfect” track for late-night drives, the Main Hoon Na actor has now featured Shamoon Ismail’s Marijuana in her vacation reel on Instagram -and she has given him due credit by tagging him as well.

On Thursday, Sen shared a gorgeous drone shot of her jet-skiing in the ocean during her vacation in the Maldives with her daughters and wrote, “There can be choppy waters and smooth sailing. Life is truly what you make of it! My girls and I ride the waves together but I check out the waters first of course.”‘

She concluded the post with a “love you” for her girls and tagged the Rung singer whose song Marijuana is playing in the background of the reel.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, Sen’s celebration had a special ode for Zafar. The Aarya star later revealed it was her daughter, Alisah, who was a fan of the Coke Studio singer.

Sharing a video of a car drive with her daughter on Instagram, she wrote, “The breeze, the drive, the open skies and Alisah [her daughter’s] favourite song [Zafar’s Udh Chaliye] on repeat.” Calling a song “a vibe”, she also thanked her friend, Rohit Bhatkar for introducing her to Zafar’s music while giving song credits.