Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique hits out at media, threatens to take legal action

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique has threatened to take legal action against some media outlets over privacy breach since he parted ways with the singer.

The Barcelona player issued a statement via his legal team as a warning for the media outlets and paparazzi, who have been continuously publishing “unverified information” about him. The sports star has been making headlines ever since his breakup with the Waka Waka hit-maker as reports about his alleged infidelity and cheating were made public.

“Since Shakira and Gerard Pique confirmed their separation in a joint statement on June 4, there have been various rumours and pieces of unverified information published about the player, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life,” the statement read.

“These reports and images not only damage his honour and image, but they also seriously infringe on the rights of his children, whose safety and protection are his primary concern,” it stated.

The media scrutiny over the footballer’s life increased after he was captured getting intimate with a PR student named Clara Chia Marti at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia just two months after Shakira split.

“The surveillance by some media and paparazzi has been continuous, forcing our client to alter his daily routine with the sole purpose of protecting his children, his family and those close to him,” the statement issued by Pique’s lawyers further read.

“Gerard Pique has always respected the activity of the media and their right to publish information, and he is fully aware of the fundamental role the media plays in our society.

“However, in recent weeks there have been intrusions that go beyond the limits of legality, so our client has been obliged to request restraining orders and take legal action against those who are disrupting his family life and violating the rights of his children, since Gerard Pique’s sole objective is to ensure their welfare and restore their rights to privacy, security and peace of mind.

“Through this press release, our client would like to thank the respect and informative rigour that has been shown by some media outlets and he trusts that everything will be resolved in the best possible way, with common sense prevailing,” the statement concluded. Apart from reports on his alleged infidelity and new romance, it was also reported that he has been battling over his kids, Sasha and Milan, custody with former girlfriend, who wants to take them to Miami with her.

However, Pique is said to be of the opinion that the boys stay with him in Spain, where they have spent their whole life and completes their school there.