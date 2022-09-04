Ankita Lokhande says ‘wo sab kuch tha’, breaks down after emotional tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput on DID Super Moms

In a heartbreakingly emotional moment, television actress Ankita Lokhande broke down on the sets of DID Super Moms. The telly actress is set to grace the reality show and in a promo that is now going viral, Ankita couldn’t hold back her tears after a contestant paid an emotional tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the show.

The episode, which will air soon, aims to celebrate the spirit of relationships. Contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer danced to Kitni Baatein from Farhan Akhtar’s popular film Lakshya. While the duo danced, a few photos of the late actor were displayed in the background. Immediately after, Ankita went, “Oh f***” and seemed to be in shock.

Ankita further said: “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him.”

Accompanying Ankita was veteran actress Usha Nadkarni. Both the actresses got emotional as the memories of Pavitra Rishta flashed by. For the unversed, Sushant played the role of Manav while Ankita played Archana in the television show. The duo was loved as much for their on-screen chemistry as they were adored for their off-screen pairing.

Sushant passed away in June 2020. The actor’s unfortunate demise came as a deep shock to his fans, friends and colleagues from the entertainment fraternity. He was 34. As for Ankita, the actress is now married to fellow actor Vicky Jain. The duo tied the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony last year. Both Ankita and Vicky are active on social media and continue to share quirky updates about their married life.