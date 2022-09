Aiman Khan and Minal Khan were spotted at a family dinner along with their mother. The actresses were seen spending some quality time together with their family at a restaurant. Seems like Aiman and Minal are enjoying their family time to the fullest. The famous twin sisters of Pakistani showbiz industry who received immense love and recognition from the audience at a young age. Both the actresses are known as leading actresses of Pakistan who have been a part of various blockbuster dramas.